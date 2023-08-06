Lixnaw or Crotta for County hurling honours today

A 5 or a 55 year gap will be bridged today in the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship Final.

Lixnaw, winners last in 2018, face off with Crotta, without a title since 1968, as the sides compete to replace Causeway as county champions.

The sides clash at 3 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lixnaw Captain, Conor O'Keeffe is an injury concern ahead. He's been suffering with a knee problem but as he told John Drummey, he's confident about being fit enough to play

Lixnaw Manager Barry Hennessy has been speaking to John Drummey and clearly stated where his focus is in the build-up to Sunday's game

Lixnaw Selector Mike Kelliher says his side are ready to face the challenge posed by Crotta. The former club Chairman has been describing his role to John Drummey

Advertisement

The Lixnaw Club Chairman John McElligott says the connection with the players and building a good team spirit has been central to achieving success this year.

McElligott has been speaking to John Drummey

Bill Keane, Crotta captain

Advertisement

Brendan Mahony, Crotta manager

Others have given us their verdicts on the big game also

Jerry Wallace, St.Brendans manager

Gary O'Brien, ex Ballyduff manager

Maurice Murnane of the Kilmoyley management team