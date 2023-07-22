Lixnaw claim opening Senior Hurling Championship final spot

Lixnaw are the first side into the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship final.

That's after a 17 points to 1-12 victory over Ballyduff in Tralee in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Lixnaw were on top early on, opening up a 3 points to 1 advantage; the first of those points coming from John Tweek Griffin. Padraig Boyle halved that deficit in the 9th minute but scores from Shane Conway and Colin Sheehy had Lixnaw ahead by 5 points to 2 after quarter of an hour.

It was double scores 5 minutes from the break at Lixnaw 0-8 Ballyduff 0-4.

Lixnaw also led by double scores at half time, 10 points to 5.

That gap was very quickly cut by 3 before a Shane Conway free made it a 3 point game, 0-11 to 0-8 in favour of Lixnaw. It was 12 to 9 at the 3/4 stage. and Ballyduff were unable to get any closer in the following minutes. Lixnaw were 4 up with 8 minutes remaining; 15 points to 11.

They increased that to 5 before a Kevin Goulding brought Ballyduff right back into it. That strike meant the deficit was only 2 with 4 minutes to go; 0-16 to 1-11. The sides swapped points in added on time and Lixnaw held on for a deserved win.