Liverpool win; West Ham and Brighton lose

Ibrahima Konate is a doubt for Liverpool’s top of the table Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.
The defender was taken off five-minutes into the second half of Liverpool’s 5-1 Europa League win away to Sparta Prague last night.
West Ham were denied a penalty right at the death as they fell to a 1-nil first leg defeat away to Freiburg.
Brighton lost 4-0 away to Roma.
While Rangers drew 2-2 away to Benfica.
It will be all to play for at Villa Park next week in the Conference League.
Aston Villa came away from Ajax with a scoreless draw, and both teams had a man sent-off.
In the Championship tonight
Second from bottom Sheffield Wednesday host third placed Leeds United from 8pm.