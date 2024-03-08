Liverpool win; West Ham and Brighton lose

Ibrahima Konate is a doubt for Liverpool’s top of the table Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The defender was taken off five-minutes into the second half of Liverpool’s 5-1 Europa League win away to Sparta Prague last night.

West Ham were denied a penalty right at the death as they fell to a 1-nil first leg defeat away to Freiburg.

Brighton lost 4-0 away to Roma.

While Rangers drew 2-2 away to Benfica.

It will be all to play for at Villa Park next week in the Conference League.

Aston Villa came away from Ajax with a scoreless draw, and both teams had a man sent-off.

In the Championship tonight

Second from bottom Sheffield Wednesday host third placed Leeds United from 8pm.