Liverpool win at Palace to go top

Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League - for a few hours at least - with a 2-1 win against ten-man Crystal Palace.

A 90th minute goal from Harvey Elliott secured all three points for the Merseysiders at Selhurst Park, after the hosts had Jordan Ayew sent off.

Arsenal can return to the summit if they beat third-placed Aston Villa in the teatime kick-off.

Under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will be hoping to ease some of the pressure on him with victory at Wolves among the games just starting.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are just getting underway against Dundee as they look to move within five points of leaders Celtic.