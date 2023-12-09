Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool win at Palace to go top

Dec 9, 2023 14:49 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool win at Palace to go top
Share this article

Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League - for a few hours at least - with a 2-1 win against ten-man Crystal Palace.

A 90th minute goal from Harvey Elliott secured all three points for the Merseysiders at Selhurst Park, after the hosts had Jordan Ayew sent off.

Arsenal can return to the summit if they beat third-placed Aston Villa in the teatime kick-off.

Advertisement

Under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will be hoping to ease some of the pressure on him with victory at Wolves among the games just starting.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are just getting underway against Dundee as they look to move within five points of leaders Celtic.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Advertisement
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Munster glory for Listowel
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Newcastlewest coursing review
Census figures show 65% of Kerry people drive to work
Public consultation to begin on proposed greenway linking Tralee and Listowel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus