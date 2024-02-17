Liverpool win at Brentford

Liverpool have thrashed Brentford 4-1 to stretch their advantage at the top of the Premier League to five points.
Darwin Nunez had given them a half-time lead, before Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo added goals after the break.
They'll be hoping rivals Arsenal and Manchester City - who are also both in action today - drop points in their games.
City host Chelsea this evening, with Arsenal at Burnley among the 3 o'clock kick-offs.
Leeds have won 2-nil away at Plymouth in the Championship's lunchtime kick-off.
Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter scored the goals for the visitors.
It takes them back into the automatic promotion places.