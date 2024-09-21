Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool top of the Premier League

Sep 21, 2024 18:14 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool top of the Premier League
Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League after a 3-nil win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

Luis Diaz  scored twice and Darwin Nunez was also on the mark as the Reds made it four wins from five in the top flight this season.

Caoimhin Kelleher started in goal for the Reds and made a fantastic save in the second half.

Aston Villa are now third after coming from behind to beat Wolves 3-1.

Spurs were also 3-1 winners, at home to Brentford.

Newcastle suffered their first defeat, losing 3-1 away to Fulham.

Everton gained their first point of the season, earning a 1-1 draw at Leicester City.

And it also ended 1-1 between Southampton and Ipswich Town.

Chelsea were 3-0 winners over West Ham earlier in the day, with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice.

In the late game, it's currently Crystal Palace nil Manchester United nil.

