Liverpool through in FA Cup

Jan 28, 2024 16:47 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool are safely through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 5-2 victory at home to Norwich.

It was their first match since boss Jurgen Klopp announced he's quitting the club in the summer.

They'll now play either Watford or Southampton - who drew 1-all - in the last-16.

Non-league Maidstone face the winner of Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday next, following their shock win yesterday.

Holders Manchester City have drawn Luton away.

QPR scored a late equaliser to draw 1-all at home to fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield.

Kenneth Paal's 95th minute strike cancelled out Jack Rudoni's effort, which had put the visitors ahead with less than five minutes remaining at Loftus Road.

Rangers stay in the relegation zone, three points behind today's opponents who are fourth from bottom.

