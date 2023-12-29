Liverpool stay top as Arsenal beaten at home

West Ham beat Arsenal 2-0 in their Premier League game at the Emirates last night.

Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead early on before Mavropanos doubled their lead with a header from a corner shortly after half-time.

The result means Liverpool remain top of the table, two points clear of the Gunners.

Advertisement

Elsewhere Brighton beat Tottenham 4-2 at the Amex where the Republic of Ireland's Evan Ferguson came on with 20 minutes of normal time left to play.

Joao Pedro scored twice for the Seagulls, both times from the penalty spot.

The win saw them leapfrog Newcastle and go 8th in the table.