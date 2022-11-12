Liverpool, Spurs, Bournemouth, Leicester and Forest win on Premier League final day

Manchester City have suffered just their second Premier League defeat of the season in losing 2-1 at home to Brentford.

Arsenal can go five points clear at the top with a victory at Wolves this evening.

Tottenham are up to third-place after a comeback 4-3 win against Leeds.

Darwin Nunez scored twice in Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Southampton.

Bournemouth beat Everton 3-nil, Leicester were 2-nil winners at West Ham while Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the table with a 1-nil victory against Crystal Palace.

Newcastle host Chelsea at half-five.