Liverpool Revival Timely Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to back up their 2-nil win over Newcastle with more consistent form.
The victory at St James' Park moved the Merseyside club up to eighth in the Premier League.
Klopp knows it's a big result in their push for a top-four finish.
It was their second win in a week and took them six points behind their fourth-placed opponents with a game in hand.
Klopp says the signs are positive.
What do the fans make of the last two results?
Local Liverpool supporter, Colin O’Grady told John Drummey the win is a welcome boost ahead of the Champions League First Leg tie at home to Real Madrid.