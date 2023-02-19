Advertisement
Liverpool Revival Timely Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Real Madrid

Feb 19, 2023 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool Revival Timely Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Real Madrid
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to back up their 2-nil win over Newcastle with more consistent form.

The victory at St James' Park moved the Merseyside club up to eighth in the Premier League.

Klopp knows it's a big result in their push for a top-four finish.

It was their second win in a week and took them six points behind their fourth-placed opponents with a game in hand.

Klopp says the signs are positive.

What do the fans make of the last two results?

Local Liverpool supporter, Colin O’Grady told John Drummey the win is a welcome boost ahead of the Champions League First Leg tie at home to Real Madrid.

