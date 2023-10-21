Advertisement
Liverpool overcome Everton

Oct 21, 2023 15:19 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool overcome Everton
Two goals from Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the bragging rights in the Merseyside derby, in a 2-nil victory over 10-man Everton.

It takes Jurgen Klopp's side top of the Premier League, ahead of the 3 o'clock matches.

Everton had Ashley Young sent off in the first half.

Preston missed the chance to increase the pressure on the sides above them after a 1-all with managerless Millwall.

Will Keane recorded an assist for the home side before Zian Flemming scored the equaliser for Millwall.

They're seven points off the automatic promotion spots in third.

Millwall, who sacked Gary Rowett this week, remain mid-table.

