Liverpool miss chance to return to top of Premier League

Liverpool have missed out on the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's side played out a goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield and now sit in second.

United finished the game with ten players after the dismissal of Diogo Dalot.

Arsenal are top after they beat Brighton 2-0 earlier on at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both scored for Mikel Arteta's side.

Aston Villa remain third after they came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

And West Ham beat Wolves 3-0 at the London Stadium.