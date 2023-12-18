Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool miss chance to return to top of Premier League

Dec 18, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool miss chance to return to top of Premier League
Share this article

Liverpool have missed out on the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's side played out a goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield and now sit in second.

United finished the game with ten players after the dismissal of Diogo Dalot.

Advertisement

Arsenal are top after they beat Brighton 2-0 earlier on at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both scored for Mikel Arteta's side.

Aston Villa remain third after they came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Advertisement

And West Ham beat Wolves 3-0 at the London Stadium.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Tributes paid to North Kerry woman who helped Allied Forces defeat Nazi Germany
Numbers on UHK waiting lists up 11% on last year
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus