Liverpool manager suggests Matip will be out of action for long time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested defender Joel Matip will be out of action for a long time.
The German says it's "not good" after Matip limped out of their 4-3 Premier League win against Fulham on Sunday.
Advertisement
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested defender Joel Matip will be out of action for a long time.
The German says it's "not good" after Matip limped out of their 4-3 Premier League win against Fulham on Sunday.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus