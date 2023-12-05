Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool manager suggests Matip will be out of action for long time

Dec 5, 2023 16:55 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool manager suggests Matip will be out of action for long time
Share this article

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested defender Joel Matip will be out of action for a long time.

The German says it's "not good" after Matip limped out of their 4-3 Premier League win against Fulham on Sunday.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Trio sign contract extensions at Munster
Advertisement
Gold for Ireland
Sport

Gold for Ireland

Dec 5, 2023 16:55
Dingle should have everyone available for Munster football final
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Parents and Friends Association recruitment open day
Trio sign contract extensions at Munster
Gold for Ireland
Sport

Gold for Ireland

Dec 5, 2023 16:55
Christmas lights project Abbeyfeale.
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus