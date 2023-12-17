Liverpool host United today

Manchester City's faltering Premier League form continued as they drew 2-all at home to Crystal Palace - despite at one stage having a 2-nil lead.

Michael Olise's 95th minute penalty earned the visitors a point, which could see City lose further ground on their title rivals.

Table-toppers Liverpool are three points above the defending champions ahead of their clash with rivals Manchester United at 4.30 today.

Anything other than a victory for the leaders would open the door for Arsenal to leapfrog them, should they get three points against Brighton.

Aston Villa could also end the day in pole position if their sensational form continues away at Brentford.

Newcastle returned to winning ways yesterday, easing past 10-man Fulham 3-nil.

Chelsea sealed a 2-nil victory over bottom side Sheffield United, while Everton won by the same score in the late game at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Football took a back seat at the Vitality Stadium, with the match between Bournemouth and Luton abandoned after the visitors' captain collapsed on the pitch.

Elsewhere today, West Ham take on Wolves.