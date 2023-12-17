Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool host United today

Dec 17, 2023 09:33 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool host United today
Share this article

Manchester City's faltering Premier League form continued as they drew 2-all at home to Crystal Palace - despite at one stage having a 2-nil lead.

Michael Olise's 95th minute penalty earned the visitors a point, which could see City lose further ground on their title rivals.

Table-toppers Liverpool are three points above the defending champions ahead of their clash with rivals Manchester United at 4.30 today.

Advertisement

Anything other than a victory for the leaders would open the door for Arsenal to leapfrog them, should they get three points against Brighton.

Aston Villa could also end the day in pole position if their sensational form continues away at Brentford.

Newcastle returned to winning ways yesterday, easing past 10-man Fulham 3-nil.

Advertisement

Chelsea sealed a 2-nil victory over bottom side Sheffield United, while Everton won by the same score in the late game at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Football took a back seat at the Vitality Stadium, with the match between Bournemouth and Luton abandoned after the visitors' captain collapsed on the pitch.

Elsewhere today, West Ham take on Wolves.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Clanmaurice chasing All-Ireland glory
Advertisement
Keel v Laune Rangers for Mid Kerry crown today
Crokes against Legion for East Kerry honours
Advertisement

Recommended

No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €8.8 million
Number of new cars registered in Kerry down 65% in a year
Crokes against Legion for East Kerry honours
Clanmaurice chasing All-Ireland glory
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus