Liverpool host Newcastle tonight

Liverpool could move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's side host Newcastle at Anfield.

The visitors go into tonight's game without a win in their last three matches in all competitions.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Championship leaders Leicester will hope to begin the new year with victory over Huddersfield in a full programme of fixtures today.

If they win and second placed Ipswich lose at Stoke, Enzo Maresca's side would be 11 points clear at the top.

That would also open the door for Southampton to climb above Ipswich, but they'd need to beat Norwich for that to happen.

Leeds take on out-of-form Birmingham, West Brom take their play-off charge to Swansea, while Hull are hoping to continue their challenge for the top six with a win at relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday.

The lunchtime game sees Sunderland take on Preston, Bristol City welcome Millwall to Ashton Gate, and Middlesbrough face Coventry.

Watford travel to Plymouth, Cardiff are at struggling QPR, and bottom side Rotherham start 2024 away at Blackburn in the day's other games.

(Sun v PNE 1230, Sheff W v Hull 5.15, Others 3.00)