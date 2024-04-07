Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool held by Man Utd

Apr 7, 2024 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool needed a late equaliser to draw 2-all at fierce rivals Manchester United and move level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah scored the 84th minute penalty at Old Trafford.

