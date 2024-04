Liverpool have a mountain to climb in Bergamo next week if they are to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten 3-nil by Atalanta at Anfield last night.

The Reds boss says his side just didn't perform on the night

West Ham went down 2-nil away to Bundesliga leaders, Bayer Leverkusen.

And in the Conference League, Aston Villa will take a 2-1 lead to France for the second leg of their quarter-final with Lille.