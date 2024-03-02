Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool grab late winner at Forest

Mar 2, 2024 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool grab late winner at Forest
Liverpool have stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

They scored in the 99th minute to beat struggling Nottingham Forest 1-nil.

Tottenham came from behind to seal a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, while Newcastle eased past Wolves 3-nil.

Brighton suffered a 3-nil defeat at Fulham and it finished 2-all between Chelsea and Brentford.

Everton missed a penalty in a 3-1 loss to West Ham.

Aston Villa aim to strengthen their grip on a Champions League place when they travel to Luton in the late game.

