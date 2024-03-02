Liverpool grab late winner at Forest

Liverpool have stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

They scored in the 99th minute to beat struggling Nottingham Forest 1-nil.

Tottenham came from behind to seal a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, while Newcastle eased past Wolves 3-nil.

Brighton suffered a 3-nil defeat at Fulham and it finished 2-all between Chelsea and Brentford.

Everton missed a penalty in a 3-1 loss to West Ham.

Aston Villa aim to strengthen their grip on a Champions League place when they travel to Luton in the late game.