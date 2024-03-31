Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool go top of Premier League

Mar 31, 2024 16:56 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool go top of Premier League
Liverpool have returned to the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to win 2-1 at home to Brighton.

Mohamed Salah got the winner in the second half at Anfield.

