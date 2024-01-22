Liverpool go 5 clear

Liverpool opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League by cruising to a 4-nil victory at Bournemouth yesterday.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both scored twice at the Vitality.

Elsewhere, West Ham United twice let the lead slip twice in their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement

There's one game in the Premier League this evening as Wolves make the trip to Brighton.

Kick off at the Amex is at 7:45pm.

===

Advertisement

Chelsea regained their three-point advantage at the top of the Women's Super League with a convincing 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

England's Lauren James scored a hat-trick for the leaders.

Manchester City climbed above Arsenal into second on goal difference by thrashing Liverpool 5-1.

Advertisement

Brighton grabbed a stoppage-time winner to edge past bottom side Bristol City 3-2 and move six points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham are only off the foot of the table on goal difference after a 4-3 defeat at home to Tottenham.

======

Advertisement

It's first vs third in the Championship tonight.

High flying Leicester City play host to Ipswich with kick off at 8pm.

===

Advertisement

Hosts Ivory Coast know they need to win to ensure they qualify for the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

They take on Group A leaders Equatorial Guinea at 5pm this evening.

At the same time, Nigeria meet Guinea Bissau.

Egypt will have to play without Mo Salah in their clash with surprise package side Cape Verde this evening.

Chris Hughton's Ghana are on the brink of elimination as they need a win over Mozambique to have any chance of progressing.

Both of those games kick off at 8pm.

===

Celtic's Scottish Cup defence will continue at St Mirren in the last-16.

The holders eased to a 5-nil victory at home to Highland League side Buckie Thistle in the fourth round.

Old Firm rivals Rangers will be at home to Championship team Ayr, while fourth-tier Bonnyrigg Rose face a trip to Premiership Aberdeen.