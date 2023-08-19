Advertisement
Liverpool come from behind to beat Bournemouth

Aug 19, 2023 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool have come from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League.

The hosts ended with 10 men at Anfield though, after Alexis Mac Allister's red card.

Brighton have thrashed Wolves 4-1 at Molineux, while Brentford beat London rivals Fulham 3-nil.

Manchester United travel to Tottenham for a five-thirty kick-off later this hour, before defending champions Manchester City meet Newcastle.

Rangers fought from a goal down to beat Morton 2-1 in the Scottish League Cup. Robert McElroy reports

