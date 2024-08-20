Liverpool close to signing new goalkeeper

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
The Premier League club will pay in excess of 30-million euro, with the Georgian goalkeeper remaining on loan at Valencia this season.
