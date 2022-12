Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they have to be wary of a backlash from Leicester tonight.

The sides meet at Anfield tonight, just four days after Leicester were beaten 3-nil at home to Newcastle.

By contrast, Liverpool returned to action with a win against Aston Villa, but Klopp believes they need another bright start tonight.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8.

And there’s a 7.45 start to the London derby at the London Stadium, where West Ham entertain Brentford.