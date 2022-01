Liverpool are believed to be on the verge of signing Colombian winger Luis Diaz for a fee of around €60 million euro, including add ons.

The 25 year old has scored 16 goals for Porto this season and he's made 31 appearances for Colombia.

Tottenham were seen as the front runners to snap up the player, but it appears Liverpool may have hijacked the move.

On the pitch tonight, Huddersfield Town play Stoke City in the English Championship.

7.45 is the kick off time.