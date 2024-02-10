Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool beat Burnley

Feb 10, 2024
Liverpool beat Burnley
Liverpool maintained their place at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory against Burnley.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez scored for the hosts at Anfield.

Erling Haaland got both goals for Manchester City in their 2-nil win at home to Everton. They're two points adrift of the leaders in second.

Brennan Johnson's scored a 96th minute winner for Tottenham as they came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1.

Bottom side Sheffield United got just their third victory of the season as they got the better of fellow strugglers Luton 3-1.

Brentford's 2-nil success at Wolves has moved them six points clear of the relegation zone.

Rodrigo Muniz got a brace for Fulham in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

