Liverpool are back at the top of the Premier League table after last night's 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

Second half goals from Alexis MacAllister and Cody Gakpo helped Jurgen Klopp's team move two points ahead of Arsenal.

At Stamford Bridge, Cole Palmer netted a hat-trick to help Chelsea to a dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester United.

Palmer's winner arrived in the 111th minute - moments after he brought the sides level from the penalty spot.