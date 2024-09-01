Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool at United today in Premier League

Sep 1, 2024 10:34 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool at United today in Premier League
Share this article

((Man U v Liv starts 4, others 1.30))

Erling Haaland's second consecutive hat-trick continued Manchester City's perfect title defence, as they beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League.

While the champions made it three wins from three, title rivals Arsenal dropped points in a 1-all draw with Brighton.

Advertisement

Everton remain winless after letting a 2-nil lead slip to lose 3-2 against Bournemouth.

Aston Villa held on for a 2-1 victory at midlands rivals Leicester, while Brentford beat Southampton 3-1 in their first match since selling striker Ivan Toney.

It was 1-all between Ipswich and Fulham and in Nottingham Forest's game with Wolves.

Advertisement

Liverpool can extend their 100 percent start under Arne Slot in this afternoon's clash with rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Before that, there's a London derby between Chelsea and Crystal Palace and Newcastle host Tottenham.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Old firm derby this lunchtime
Advertisement
Kerry FC academy sides play today
Kerry cricket review
Advertisement

Recommended

Old firm derby this lunchtime
Kerry cricket review
Quartet advance in Club Championships
Kerry FC academy sides play today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus