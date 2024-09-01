Liverpool at United today in Premier League

((Man U v Liv starts 4, others 1.30))

Erling Haaland's second consecutive hat-trick continued Manchester City's perfect title defence, as they beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League.

While the champions made it three wins from three, title rivals Arsenal dropped points in a 1-all draw with Brighton.

Everton remain winless after letting a 2-nil lead slip to lose 3-2 against Bournemouth.

Aston Villa held on for a 2-1 victory at midlands rivals Leicester, while Brentford beat Southampton 3-1 in their first match since selling striker Ivan Toney.

It was 1-all between Ipswich and Fulham and in Nottingham Forest's game with Wolves.

Liverpool can extend their 100 percent start under Arne Slot in this afternoon's clash with rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Before that, there's a London derby between Chelsea and Crystal Palace and Newcastle host Tottenham.