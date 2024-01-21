Liverpool at Bournemouth this afternoon

Liverpool can open up a 5-point gap on their title rivals in the Premier League this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side face a Bournemouth side who have 4 of their last 5 in the English top flight.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 4:30pm

Before that, West Ham will hope to put Wednesday's shock FA Cup exit to Bristol City behind them.

The Hammers take a trip to bottom side Sheffield United at 2pm.

Ivan Toney helped Brentford end a run of five Premier League defeats by scoring in their 3-2 victory at home to Nottingham Forest.

The striker was making his competitive return after an eight-month ban for breaking gambling rules.

At the Africa Cup of Nations today, tournament favourites Morocco take on Group F rivals DR Congo at 2.

It's a 5 o'clock start as Zambia go up against Tanzania.

And fresh from their first-ever win in the competition, Namibia face South Africa in Group E at 8pm.