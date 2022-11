Lisry and Fossa go head-to-head tomorrow in the Junior Premier Club Football Championship final.

The sides clash from 2 at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Marc O Sé is Listry manager and begins by reflecting on the game of two halves that was their semi-final victory over Ballymac

Advertisement

Fossa manager Adrian Sheehan firstly discusses their last 4 win over Ardfert