Listowel or Ballymac for Junior Premier glory today

Oct 29, 2023 10:37 By radiokerrysport
Listowel or Ballymac for Junior Premier glory today
The Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Final is down for decision today.

Ballymacelligott and Listowel Emmets go head to head from 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Ballymac manager Ian Blake

Listowel manager Enda Murphy

