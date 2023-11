Listowel have qualified for the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final.

In the last four they got the better of Killimer, Clare by 5-17 to 2-2.

Mike O'Halloran reports

Emmets manager Enda Murphy

The other semi-final saw Kilmurry (Cork) defeat Feenagh Kilmeedy (Limerick) 4-16 to 2 points.

The final will be over the weekend of Dec 9/10.