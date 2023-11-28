Advertisement
Sport

Listowel final date set

Nov 28, 2023 07:46 By radiokerrysport
Listowel final date set
Share this article

Listowel's AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final will be played on Saturday week, December 9th.

The venue for their tie against Kilmurry remains to be confirmed but starting time will be 1.30.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry GAA treasurer presents financial report
Advertisement
Football final tonight for MTU Kerry
Tralee/St Brendan's District Final fixed for Sunday
Advertisement

Recommended

Football final tonight for MTU Kerry
Tralee/St Brendan's District Final fixed for Sunday
Kerry GAA treasurer presents financial report
Fulham 14th in Premier League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus