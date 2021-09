The big race on the final day of the Listowel Harvest Festival has been won by Run For Oscar.

Here’s how Run For Oscar took the honours in the M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle



winners today:

1.10 no 14 Skippin Court 7/2

1.40 no 7 Impervious 17/2

2.15 no 2 Run For Oscar 5/1f

