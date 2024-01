Listowel Emmets can today book their place in Croke Park.

Lahardane MacHales of Mayo stand in their way, in the semi-final of the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship.

There’s a 1 o’clock throw-in at Glenisk O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Saturday Sport which is on air from 12.55.