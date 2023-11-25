Listowel aiming for Munster final spot

AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final qualification is the aim for Listowel today.
In the last four they take on Killimer, Clare.
That’s at 1.30 in Quilty.
Jimmy King, Killimer President
Listowel manager Enda Murphy
