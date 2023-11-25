Advertisement
Sport

Listowel aiming for Munster final spot

Nov 25, 2023 10:15 By radiokerrysport
Listowel aiming for Munster final spot
AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final qualification is the aim for Listowel today.

In the last four they take on Killimer, Clare.

That’s at 1.30 in Quilty.

Jimmy King, Killimer President

Listowel manager Enda Murphy

