Lionel Messi agrees deal with PSG

Aug 10, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Lionel Messi agrees deal with PSG
Lionel Messi is set to join PSG.

Reports suggest the Argentinian will join on a two-year deal.

There's also the option to extend his stay for a further year.

The 34-year-old last week confirmed his exit from Barcelona.

