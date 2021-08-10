Lionel Messi agrees deal with PSG

Lionel Messi is set to join PSG.
Reports suggest the Argentinian will join on a two-year deal.
There's also the option to extend his stay for a further year.
The 34-year-old last week confirmed his exit from Barcelona.
