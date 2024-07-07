Limerick Face Cork In Semi-Final As Drive-For-5 Continues

Limerick will be hoping to continue their drive for 5, when they take on Cork in the second of the All-Ireland semi finals in Croke Park this afternoon.

The Treaty have included Séamus Flanagan and Sean Finn in their starting 15.

The Rebels make one change to the team that defeated Dublin in the quarter-final two weeks ago with a fit again Robert Downey coming into the team at centre-back.

Advertisement

Throw in is at 4pm.

The winners will face Clare who are one step away from winning their first Liam McCarthy Cup in 11 years.

The Banner needed a strong second half performance to edge Kilkenny by 2 points in yesterday's semi finals.