All-Ireland champions Limerick have suffered defeat in the Munster Hurling Championship.

Clare were 1-24 to 2-20 winners in a thrilling contest in front of a crowd of over 30-thousand at the Gaelic Grounds.

In the Leinster Championship, Wexford picked up their first win with a 1-30 to 1-26 defeat of Antrim at Wexford Park.

Advertisement

Dublin had too much for Westmeath, winning by 2-23 to 1-14.