Advertisement
Sport

Limerick aiming to secure Munster honours again

Jun 4, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Limerick aiming to secure Munster honours again Limerick aiming to secure Munster honours again
Share this article

This day week will see Limerick contest yet another Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final.

They’ll play host to Clare at 1:45 at the Gaelic Grounds

Joe Quaid, former limerick hurler

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus