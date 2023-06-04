Limerick aiming to secure Munster honours again

This day week will see Limerick contest yet another Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final.
They’ll play host to Clare at 1:45 at the Gaelic Grounds
Joe Quaid, former limerick hurler
Advertisement
This day week will see Limerick contest yet another Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final.
They’ll play host to Clare at 1:45 at the Gaelic Grounds
Joe Quaid, former limerick hurler
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus