Liam Cahill is the frontrunner to replace Liam Sheedy as Tipperary hurling manager.

Sheedy retired this morning, ending his second spell in charge of the side.

Cahill has just completed a two-year term in charge of the Waterford hurlers, having previously led Tipp to All Ireland success at under-20 and minor level.

Former Tipp hurler Paddy Stapleton believes Cahill plays a style that can bring Tipp forward.