Lewis Hamilton has 100th win of career

Sep 26, 2021 15:09 By radiokerrynews
Lewis Hamilton has 100th win of career
Britain's Lewis Hamilton has gained the 100th win of his career.

He took the Russian Grand Prix after race leader Lando Norris spun out in the rain late on.

Max Verstappen finished second.

