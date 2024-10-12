Leona Maguire eyes top 20 finish in Shanghai

Leona Maguire will have her eyes set on a top 20 finish after a solid but unspectacular third round at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
The Cavan golfer carded a 71 to move to seven-under par, 11 shots off leader Mao Saigo
Advertisement
Leona Maguire will have her eyes set on a top 20 finish after a solid but unspectacular third round at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
The Cavan golfer carded a 71 to move to seven-under par, 11 shots off leader Mao Saigo
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus