Leona Maguire eyes top 20 finish in Shanghai

Oct 12, 2024 12:30 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire eyes top 20 finish in Shanghai
15 July 2024; Leona Maguire during the Team Ireland Paris 2024 team announcement for Golf at the Sport Ireland Institute on the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Leona Maguire will have her eyes set on a top 20 finish after a solid but unspectacular third round at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

The Cavan golfer carded a 71 to move to seven-under par, 11 shots off leader Mao Saigo

