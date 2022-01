Andy Moran believes his Leitrim side will continue to improve despite losing their first game of the year.

Sligo overcame his new charges by 1-21 to 1-17 in their FBD League clash at Connacht GAA's indoor dome last night.

It's Moran's first job in inter-county management, as Leitrim's attention now turns to the Division Four league campaign.

The former footballer of the year says he has been pleased with the efforts of his players so far.