Leinster beat Racing 92 42-points-to-10 in their opening Heineken Champions Cup game this afternoon.

Josh van der Flier went over the line twice for Leo Cullen's side with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Garry Ringrose and Ed Byrne also scoring tries.

Connacht meanwhile lead Newcastle 7-points-to-no score after just over 15 minutes of play in the Challenge Cup.

Paul Boyle with the try for the home side at the Sportsground.