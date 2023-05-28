Leinster hurling finalists determined as Westmeath drop into Joe McDonagh Cup

Galway are into the Leinster senior hurling final and Wexford have survived in the Leinster championship.

Galway came from 10 points at half time to earn a draw against Dublin at Croke Park.

It ended Galway 1-25 Dublin 2-22.

Advertisement

Wexford won by 2 points against Kilkenny in a thriller at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

It finished Wexford 4-23 Kilkenny 5-18, but Kilkenny are in the Leinster final.

Westmeath have been relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Advertisement

They lost by 4-24 to 1-19 to Antrim in Mullingar.