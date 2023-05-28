Advertisement
Leinster hurling finalists determined as Westmeath drop into Joe McDonagh Cup

May 28, 2023 16:05 By radiokerrysport
Galway are into the Leinster senior hurling final and Wexford have survived in the Leinster championship.

Galway came from 10 points at half time to earn a draw against Dublin at Croke Park.

It ended Galway 1-25 Dublin 2-22.

Wexford won by 2 points against Kilkenny in a thriller at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

It finished Wexford 4-23 Kilkenny 5-18, but Kilkenny are in the Leinster final.

Westmeath have been relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

They lost by 4-24 to 1-19 to Antrim in Mullingar.

