Leinster hurling finalists determined

We now know the final lineup for the Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship.

Kilkenny champions O'Loughlin Gaels are into the decider after a 17 point to 12 win over Kilcormac Killoughey of Offaly.

They'll play Na Fianna of Dublin in that final after the Dubs got the better of Kildare kingpins Naas by 2-14 to 17 points.

Reigning Ulster club football champions Glen will look to keep the defence of their title on track tonight.

The Derry champions face Naomh Conaill of Donegal in a semi-final tie at Healy Park in Omagh, where there's a 5.30 start.