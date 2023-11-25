Advertisement
Sport

Leinster hurling finalists determined

Nov 25, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Leinster hurling finalists determined
Share this article

We now know the final lineup for the Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship.

Kilkenny champions O'Loughlin Gaels are into the decider after a 17 point to 12 win over Kilcormac Killoughey of Offaly.

They'll play Na Fianna of Dublin in that final after the Dubs got the better of Kildare kingpins Naas by 2-14 to 17 points.

Advertisement

Reigning Ulster club football champions Glen will look to keep the defence of their title on track tonight.

The Derry champions face Naomh Conaill of Donegal in a semi-final tie at Healy Park in Omagh, where there's a 5.30 start.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mark Allen out of UK Championship
Advertisement
Celtic held by Motherwell
Connacht lose at Bulls
Advertisement

Recommended

Mark Allen out of UK Championship
Celtic held by Motherwell
Saturday afternoon basketball results
Christmas lights to be switched on in Killarney this evening
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus