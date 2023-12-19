Leinster confirm Snyman signing

The rumours are true - RG Snyman will join Leinster ahead of next season.

The double World Cup-winning Springbok lock is in his fourth season at Munster, but has managed just ten appearances due to various injuries.

When they decided not to renew his contract, Leinster swooped in for Snyman’s signature.

It’s rumoured he’ll earn half-a-million euro a season.

Peter O’Mahony is unlikely to be risked in Munster’s Stephen’s Day showdown with Leinster as he continues to rehab a shoulder injury.

Jack O’Donoghue suffered a hip injury in Sunday’s defeat away to Exeter and will be monitored over the coming days.

Patrick Campbell sustained a shoulder injury while on club duty with Young Munster and must now see a specialist.

Edwin Edogbo will have a neck injury assessed after missing the trip to Sandy Park.

While Jack O’Sullivan is observing the return to play protocols.

Rob Herring will miss Ulster’s URC derby with Connacht on Friday night due to an ankle injury.

Luke Marshall misses out for the same reason, while Billy Burns is a doubt due to an arm injury.

Sean Reffell could make his first appearance in nearly a year having recovered from an ankle injury of his own.