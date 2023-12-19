Advertisement
Sport

Leinster confirm Snyman signing

Dec 19, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Leinster confirm Snyman signing
Share this article

The rumours are true - RG Snyman will join Leinster ahead of next season.

The double World Cup-winning Springbok lock is in his fourth season at Munster, but has managed just ten appearances due to various injuries.

When they decided not to renew his contract, Leinster swooped in for Snyman’s signature.

Advertisement

It’s rumoured he’ll earn half-a-million euro a season.

Peter O’Mahony is unlikely to be risked in Munster’s Stephen’s Day showdown with Leinster as he continues to rehab a shoulder injury.

Jack O’Donoghue suffered a hip injury in Sunday’s defeat away to Exeter and will be monitored over the coming days.

Advertisement

Patrick Campbell sustained a shoulder injury while on club duty with Young Munster and must now see a specialist.

Edwin Edogbo will have a neck injury assessed after missing the trip to Sandy Park.

While Jack O’Sullivan is observing the return to play protocols.

Advertisement

=====

Rob Herring will miss Ulster’s URC derby with Connacht on Friday night due to an ankle injury.

Luke Marshall misses out for the same reason, while Billy Burns is a doubt due to an arm injury.

Advertisement

Sean Reffell could make his first appearance in nearly a year having recovered from an ankle injury of his own.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Campbell shocks Wade
Advertisement
Forest sack Cooper
Sport

Forest sack Cooper

Dec 19, 2023 17:02
West Kerry GAA notes
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning granted to extend Dingle childcare centre
Forest sack Cooper
Sport

Forest sack Cooper

Dec 19, 2023 17:02
Campbell shocks Wade
West Kerry GAA notes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus