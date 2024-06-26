Advertisement
Sport

Leinster add Rabah Slimani to their squad

Jun 26, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrysport
Leinster add Rabah Slimani to their squad
Share this article

Leinster will add Rabah Slimani as their third non-Irish qualified player next season.

The 34-year old tighthead has turned down a coaching position at his current club Clermont, having agreed a two-year deal with Leinster.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Killarney Athletic 7 A Side Fixtures and Results
Racing at home today in Naas
Advertisement

Recommended

Celebration of Irish American Friendship to take place in Killarney
Search resumes on Mount Brandon for missing man
Search for missing man on Mount Brandon
England top their group, Poland heading home from Group D
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus