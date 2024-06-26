Leinster add Rabah Slimani to their squad

Leinster will add Rabah Slimani as their third non-Irish qualified player next season.
The 34-year old tighthead has turned down a coaching position at his current club Clermont, having agreed a two-year deal with Leinster.
