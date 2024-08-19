Leicester make return to Premier League tonight

Leicester City make their return to the Premier League tonight with a home fixture against Tottenham.
The Foxes won promotion last season, having claimed the Championship title.
Kick off at the King Power Stadium is at 8pm.
