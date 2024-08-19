Advertisement
Sport

Leicester make return to Premier League tonight

Aug 19, 2024 12:29 By radiokerrysport
Leicester make return to Premier League tonight
Leicester City make their return to the Premier League tonight with a home fixture against Tottenham.

The Foxes won promotion last season, having claimed the Championship title.

Kick off at the King Power Stadium is at 8pm.

