Leicester hit for 5 at Fullam

May 8, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Leicester hit for 5 at Fullam
Leicester have suffered a huge blow in the battle against Premier League relegation, despite a spirited second half away to Fulham.

Dean Smith’s side lost 5-3 at Craven Cottage, with Jamie Vardy also seeing a second half penalty saved.

That result means Leicester could end the night in the bottom three, depending on results elsewhere.

One of those is at the AmEx where Brighton host Everton.

Evan Ferguson is fit enough for a place on the Brighton bench having missed their last four games.

And there’s a relegation six-pointer at the City Ground, where Nottingham Forest entertain bottom club Southampton from 8.

